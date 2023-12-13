Parents arrested for allegedly leaving 1-year-old and 7-year-old in unattended vehicle

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple is facing charges after allegedly leaving their two daughters inside an unattended vehicle in the mall parking lot.

Laredo Police arrested parents Sarah Judith Rodriguez, 27, and Eric Rodriguez, 29 in the case.

The incident was reported on Monday, Dec. 11 at around 1:50 p.m. after a mall security guard reported a seven-year-old and one-year-old crying, asking for help while in a parked 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck.

Both Sarah and Eric Rodriguez were charged with two counts of abandoning and endangering the children.

The couple stated that they left their daughters inside the locked vehicle with the air conditioning on while quickly shopping for a dress for a photoshoot they were running late for.

