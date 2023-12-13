Students receive new shoes as part of ‘Operation Warm Feet, Happy Feet’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of students got a brand new pair of pumped up kicks thanks to an annual initiative.

As part of the 14th annual ‘Operation Warm Feet, Happy Feet’, students at Santa Maria Elementary received a new pair of shoes from the South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association.

Gabriel Lopez, the president the association said it’s a great initiative that the veterans take part in every year to make sure well deserving students have a new pair of sneakers to keep their feet warm before the winter season.

“The only requirement that we have is that we let the counselors choose the children, we’re not involved in that, they just give us a list of the names, the sizes and we deliver it to them,” said Lopez. “So it’s a great experience for them and for us as well, it serves as therapy for us the veterans that we have, some of the veterans that are here with me, members of the association.”

As part of the initiative, the association selects two schools, one from LISD and one from UISD.

