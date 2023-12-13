Texas Physician and clinic manager convicted for operating ‘Pill Mill’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Dr. Oscar Lightner, 74, and Andres Martinez, 30 have been convicted by federal juries in separate trials.

Lightner and 30-year-old Martinez operated Jomori Health and Wellness in Houston.

Lightner, who owned the clinic described by federal court as a ‘pill mill’ prescribed dangerous combinations of controlled opioid substances to patients without a legitimate medical purpose in exchange for cash payments ranging from $250 to $500.

Martinez coordinated with staff to bring multiple people into the clinic including some living in homeless shelters to pose as patients to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances.

In exchange, the clinic received more than $1.2 million in cash over 14 months by dispensing more than 600,000 illegal opioids and other controlled substances.

The investigation was done by the DEA and the case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s office Southern District of Texas.

