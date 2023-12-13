Shop Local
Trial date set for man accused of killing mother and daughter

By Alex Cano
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The trial date for the man accused of killing a mother and daughter is expected to take place a year after their murders.

Rene Mendez is accused of the deaths of Sylvia Ramos, 37, and Brianna Ramos, 19.

Both women were found dead on March 6 at an apartment complex at the 2600 block of Lomas del Sur.

According to Webb County records, Mendez was indicted back in June.

In July a motion hearing took place where evidence was shown, including crime scene pictures and witnesses connected to the case were cross examined.

A jury selection is expected to take place on May 6 2024 in the 341st District Court.

