UISD announces early release for Ricardo Molina Middle School

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD officials have sent out an early release notice for students at Ricardo Molina Middle School.

District officials cite that the school was evacuated due to the smell of natural gas.

The Laredo Fire Department was on the scene and cleared the building for re-entry.

However, school officials say that out of an abundance of caution, an early dismissal is being issued for 1:00 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.