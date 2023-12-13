Shop Local
UISD announces early release for Ricardo Molina Middle School

File photo: Ricardo Molina Middle School
File photo: Ricardo Molina Middle School(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD officials have sent out an early release notice for students at Ricardo Molina Middle School.

District officials cite that the school was evacuated due to the smell of natural gas.

The Laredo Fire Department was on the scene and cleared the building for re-entry.

However, school officials say that out of an abundance of caution, an early dismissal is being issued for 1:00 p.m.

