8th Graders of the Month recognized at Trautmann Middle School

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A handful of hardworking students received a well-deserved recognition.

The Laredo Police Department, KGNS+, and Telemundo Laredo held its Eighth Grader of the Month ceremony earlier today over at Trautmann Middle School.

Principal Gilberto Moreno was the guest speaker and the ceremony was made possible with help from Ron Hoover RV, Wawi Tijerina Attorney at Law, Pla-Mor, Danny’s Restaurant, and Manufactured Housing Consultants.

One student from each of the 23 schools around Laredo and Webb County were honored during the special ceremony.

Each of the 23 students were given a gift and a medal.

