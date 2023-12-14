Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Border Patrol vehicle crashes into school zone sign

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Border Patrol vehicle crashed into a school speed limit sign at the intersection of Corpus Christi Street and Bartlett Avenue.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon, December 14, before 5 p.m., prompting a response from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Laredo Police Department, and paramedics at the scene.

The footage reveals damage to the sign and the Border Patrol SUV’s bumper and grille. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident, and paramedics are attending to any potential injuries.

As of now, no further information has been released regarding the condition of those involved. We will continue to monitor the developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
File photo: Ricardo Molina Middle School
UISD announces early release for Ricardo Molina Middle School
Rene Mendez, Sylvia Ramos, 37, and Brianna Ramos, 19.
Trial date set for man accused of killing mother and daughter
Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Jose Angel Reyes, 19.
Man allegedly steals vehicle and crashes while attempting to flee, police say

Latest News

Man falls while working on future county admin building
Worker seriously injured in fall at future Webb County building
Border Patrol vehicle crashes into school zone sign
Border patrol vehicle crashes into school zone sign
Driver detained following car chase throughout Laredo, DPS says
Driver detained following car chase throughout Laredo, DPS says