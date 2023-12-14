Border patrol vehicle crashes into school zone sign

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Border Patrol vehicle crashed into a school speed limit sign at the intersection of Corpus Christi Street and Bartlett Avenue.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon, December 14, before 5 p.m., prompting a response from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Laredo Police Department, and paramedics at the scene.

The footage reveals damage to the sign and the Border Patrol SUV’s bumper and grille. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident, and paramedics are attending to any potential injuries.

As of now, no further information has been released regarding the condition of those involved. We will continue to monitor the developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.

