Driver detained following car chase throughout Laredo, DPS says

(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is detained following a high-speed chase throughout the City of Laredo.

According to a DPS spokesperson, the chase started on Lafayette and ended near Springfield and Locust.

Authorities say five people were in the car at the time of the incident and the driver was detained.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

