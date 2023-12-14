Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo PD investigates possible overdose death in central Laredo

(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department responded to a call on Wednesday, December 13, reporting a deceased person in the 500 block of San Pablo Avenue, by Zacate Creek, at around 6 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man who showed no signs of life. He was pronounced dead by paramedics. Authorities have not released the identity of the man pending notification of next of kin.

Preliminary investigations suggest no indications of foul play in connection with the incident. Law enforcement officials are leaning towards a possible case of overdose, pending further analysis through toxicology reports.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
File photo: Ricardo Molina Middle School
UISD announces early release for Ricardo Molina Middle School
Rene Mendez, Sylvia Ramos, 37, and Brianna Ramos, 19.
Trial date set for man accused of killing mother and daughter
Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Jose Angel Reyes, 19.
Man allegedly steals vehicle and crashes while attempting to flee, police say

Latest News

FILE: Webb County Youth Village
Laredo police arrest minor for reportedly firing shots in backyard
Laredo Police need help locating man wanted for sexual assault
Javier Carlos Gamez, 46.
Laredo Police need help locating man wanted for sexual assault
8th graders of the month celebration
8th graders of the month celebration