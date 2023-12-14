Laredo PD investigates possible overdose death in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department responded to a call on Wednesday, December 13, reporting a deceased person in the 500 block of San Pablo Avenue, by Zacate Creek, at around 6 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man who showed no signs of life. He was pronounced dead by paramedics. Authorities have not released the identity of the man pending notification of next of kin.

Preliminary investigations suggest no indications of foul play in connection with the incident. Law enforcement officials are leaning towards a possible case of overdose, pending further analysis through toxicology reports.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

