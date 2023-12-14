Laredo police arrest minor for reportedly firing shots in backyard

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A minor is arrested after allegedly firing shots in the backyard of a house in south Laredo.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at around 4:41 p.m. after officers received a call about gunfire coming from the 3600 block of Jose C Santos Dr.

Officers arrived at the home and spoke to the juvenile who denied being involved; however, when the mother gave consent to search the home, officers found a handgun and spent casings in the backyard.

The youth was arrested and charged with discharging of a firearm and taken to the Webb County Youth Village.

