Laredo Police need help locating man wanted for sexual assault

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for sexual assault and prohibited sexual conduct.

Laredo Police are searching for this week’s most wanted fugitive identified as Javier Carlos Gamez, 46.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, police are releasing limited information at this time.

The Special Investigations Unit presented the case to the District Attorney’s Office, resulting in the approval of warrants for Gamez’s arrest signed by Judge D. Dominguez.

If you have any information on Gamez’s whereabouts you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

