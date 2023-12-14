Lifetime Nixon Mustang honored in special ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a night to celebrate a lifetime Nixon Mustang and one of the biggest supporters of the green and gold for the past 35 years.

For almost four decades, Martin Sanchez has been a fixture at just about every Nixon sporting event he could attend.

Sanchez spent most of his time with the football and girls basketball teams, but if you cut open his veins, it would be green and gold that came out.

Now Martin gets the chance to retire and we want to wish him the absolute best in the coming years.

Although retirement is in his future, we still expect his phone calls to the station will continue because, as he always loves to tell me, what are friends for?

