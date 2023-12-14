State and Webb County officials discuss possible effects of Texas Senate Bill 4

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - As Governor Greg Abbott prepares to sign Senate Bill 4 in to law, controversy continues to surround it.

The law would make it a state crime to illegally cross into Texas.

It would also give local and state police officers the power to arrest undocumented migrants.

The soon to be state immigration law is set to reshape the immigration policy in the Lone Star State.

SB 4 would allow local and state law enforcement to arrest people they suspect had entered the country illegally and it would make entering Texas illegally from a foreign country a state crime.

Over at the state capital, opinions have been divided and it’s been the same in Laredo with people for and people against it.

During a recent interview with KGNS Webb County Republican Chair Luis de la Garza said he was in favor of this new law saying quote “The president has miserably failed us miserably in controlling the borders we have to take action to protect the citizens and the children.”

However, Texas State Representative for District 42 Richard Pena Raymond said he was opposed to the law.

He said this isn’t the solution to illegal immigration into the country.

He adds the people who will be affected are the taxpayers. Pena-Raymond said the state won’t provide funding for the counties to enforce this law.

Pena Raymond said it strains the local jails since the law allows undocumented people to be placed in jail for six months or be deported.

“Putting all these people in jail here for six months paying giving them free food and medical attention that’s not going to discourage anyone and it’s not going to work,” said Pena Raymond.

Currently, Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said at this time the county jail is okay but at capacity; however, this new law could potentially impact the amount of intake.

“Something is going to have an effect which will be jail. So, we will do whatever we can but if it starts getting out of hand, we may call the governor’s office and let them know,” said Sheriff Cuellar. “And if I would have problems having an over 500 facilities then how do you think the other jails are going to do.”

In addition, Pena Raymond said most people who cross into the United States are here to work, so he believes there are other solutions besides incarcerating them.

“What is going to work is if we have a visa program that is expanded so we can people coming in legally with a visa to work in construction in restaurants in the agricultural industry. Let them come in legally and work and let them renew their visa if we still need them,” said Pena Raymond.

SB-4 hasn’t been signed by Governor Greg Abbott but has previously said he plans to sign it into law.

According to the new law, if officers don’t enforce this new law starting in March of 2024, they could be sanctioned.

