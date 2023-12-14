UISD students awarded prizes for perfect attendance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For some UISD students, perfect attendance paid off in a big way.

United High School students were treated to special prizes for making it into the classroom every day.

Eleven students came away as winners, with prizes that included television sets, laptops, and headphones.

All the winners were selected randomly with a digital spinning wheel.

UISD District 7 Board Member Frank Castillo started the incentive program last year and says it’s a small way to emphasize the importance of education.

He says, “We give them a token of our appreciation so they’re able to understand that we really care about their attendance and to show to the families that we also want to encourage the families to send their children to school. With everything going on in this world today, education is key.”

The celebration continues at San Isidro, Borchers, and Malakoff elementary schools throughout the week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.