United High School Band to hold annual 5K Jolly Run this Saturday

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you want to run like Rudolph on Christmas Eve, a local high school band is hosting an annual fundraiser where you can do just that and have a holly jolly time.

This Saturday, the United High School Band will hold its second annual 5K Jolly Run.

The event will take place at North Central Park Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes, and the first 200 pre-registrations will receive a free shirt.

On site registration will be $30.

For more information click here or call 956-763-1764.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.