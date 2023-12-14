Shop Local
Worker seriously injured in fall at future Webb County building

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 38-year-old construction worker suffered a fall while working on the future Webb County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the construction site, at the 1002 block of Farragut Street on Thursday, December 14 shortly after 2 p.m.

First responders found the injured worker, who had fallen from a ladder on the roof of the building. The Laredo Fire Department deployed their aerial unit basket to safely retrieve the man.

The injured worker was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The exact circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

