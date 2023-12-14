Shop Local
Wreaths Across America taking place this Saturday

File photo: Wreaths Across America Day
File photo: Wreaths Across America Day(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Saturday an annual event to remember those who served in armed forces is taking place in Laredo.

The Wreaths Across America initiative is taking place this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the City of Laredo Cemetery.

Members of the organization, along with several volunteers will be placing wreaths on the graves of those who have served our country.

It’s taking place at 10 a.m. the public is invited to attend.

