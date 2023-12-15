Shop Local
17-year-old driver charged following car chase, DPS says

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A 17-year-old is behind bars after sending authorities on a chase that was allegedly linked to human smuggling.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon when law enforcement spotted a white Lincoln Navigator that had matched the description of a vehicle that was reportedly linked to human smuggling based off of information from Border Patrol.

A DPS Trooper spotted the truck on Jefferson Street and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

According to DPS, the driver allegedly refused to stop and a car chase ensued but came to an end after the vehicle’s rims hit the curb.

The teen driver is facing potential charges of human smuggling, evading arrest and evading arrest on foot.

