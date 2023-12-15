CBS to air Joel Pellot murder case this Saturday

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s been a pretty busy year for the Webb and Zapata County District Attorney’s Office as they’ve been handling a number of high-profile-cases in our community.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, there’s one unique case that has garnered the attention of national media outlets, the murder of Maria Eugenia Muñoz.

On Sept. 2020, the lives of the Muñoz Family changed forever after their loved one, Maria Eugenia was tragically murdered.

Three years later, on March, 2023, after a week-long trial, it was revealed that Muñoz’s husband, Joel Pellot was guilty of killing her.

KGNS Plus covered the trial for eight straight days and now that case has piqued the interest of national media.

On Saturday, CBS will air a one-hour special report on the case that will dive into the investigation led by the Laredo Police Department, what happened during the trial as well as many other details.

The story is being led by 48 Hour’s very own Erin Moriarty.

Webb and Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said that having these high-profile cases in Webb County proves that the county’s justice system is well suited to handle them.

“The image that it gives to Laredo is that in Laredo, Texas, there is accountability in the courts,” said Alaniz. “I think that when people see the work in the D.A.’s office does, working with the different law agencies, and holding people accountable and take them to trial to juries, and securing these life-without-parole sentences is extraordinary and it gives a sense of protection and safety to the community.”

As a reminder, Joel Pellot was found guilty of killing his wife and was sentenced to life in prison and ten years for tampering with evidence along with a $10,000 fine.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, we’ll hear more from a Laredo Police Sergeant who was involved in the investigation as well as the key elements used to crack the case.

The special will air on CBS 48 Hours at 9 p.m. central time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.