Designated route open for AVI motorists

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As paisanos make their way through Laredo for the holiday season, officials are reminding local motorists that a dedicated route is available for AVI participants.

Regular AVI motorists who cross daily have a special designated crossing route.

That route takes them to bridge two and helps them avoid paisanos and shopping traffic congestion.

The City of Laredo Bridge Director Yvette Limon said the initiative hopes to make it easier for everyone.

“To cross into Mexico, to avoid the congestion on I-35, we have a special route,” said Limon. “They can take San Eduardo, Hidalgo and then turn left onto the bridge approach and use lane six at bridge 2 for our AVI participants, and we do this to better our AVI customers.”

Those wanting to enroll in the AVI program can visit the customer service center at Bridge Two.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.