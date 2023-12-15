Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Dry Great Plains Air Clears Skies Saturday

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air remains above our area in the lowest 5 or 6 thousand feet of the atmosphere. This will bring mostly cloudy skies tonight and during Friday. An isolated shower is possible in a few spots, but most of the time will just be cloudy. A few breaks in the clouds are possible. Much drier air will arrive Friday mid evening with clearing skies by dawn Saturday. Much brigher skies with mild days and cool nights this weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
File photo: Ricardo Molina Middle School
UISD announces early release for Ricardo Molina Middle School
Rene Mendez, Sylvia Ramos, 37, and Brianna Ramos, 19.
Trial date set for man accused of killing mother and daughter
Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Laredo PD investigates possible overdose death in central Laredo

Latest News

Rain chances continue
Rain chances continue
It's looking like a rainy day
It's looking like a rainy day
KGNS Tuesday weather forecast
Moist Gulf air Will Bring Shower Chances Wednesday
KGNS Tuesday weather forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast