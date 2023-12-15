Dry Great Plains Air Clears Skies Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air remains above our area in the lowest 5 or 6 thousand feet of the atmosphere. This will bring mostly cloudy skies tonight and during Friday. An isolated shower is possible in a few spots, but most of the time will just be cloudy. A few breaks in the clouds are possible. Much drier air will arrive Friday mid evening with clearing skies by dawn Saturday. Much brigher skies with mild days and cool nights this weekend.

