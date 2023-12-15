Shop Local
Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together

Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing. (Source: WBAY)
By Holly Brantley and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN ISLAND, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A man in Wisconsin and his daughter discovered something while fishing that went beyond any fish tale.

Five-year-old Henley is used to spending time out on the water with her dad, Tim Wollak. A fishing trip they took in August became one for the history books when they found a shipwreck.

Wollak said they discovered it near Green Island in Green Bay when he picked something unusual up on this sonar.

“I called Henley back over by me, and had her take a look and asked her what she thought it was,” Wollak said. “She thought it was an octopus. Kind of laughed and said, “No, I don’t think it’s an octopus. I think it’s a ship that’s been down there for a while.”

Afterward, Wollak would start to research what ship could be down there. He got in touch with the Wisconsin Historical Society who suspect the shipwreck is of a voyage believed to have run aground during the Great Peshtigo Fire back in 1871.

The exact identity of the wreck has not been confirmed yet, but the Historical Society said the location and other data they’ve gathered fit the description of a ship called the George L. Newman.

“It is a pretty cool piece of history,” Wollak said. “I hope a lot of people go to see it and people leave it undisturbed and let the Historical Society take care of it.”

That ship was built in 1855, a three-masted wooden barquentine that measured about 122 feet long.

According to the Historical Society, the George L. Neman was carrying lumber as it sailed the night of Oct. 8, 1871. It traveled through the thick smoke from the Great Peshtigo Fire and ran aground on Green Island.

The Historical Society reported Samuel Drew, the lighthouse keeper, rescued the crew. The ship was abandoned and eventually forgotten, until now.

The Historical Society said they have fourteen shipwrecks reported in Wisconsin, but this is the first discovered by a father and daughter during a fishing trip.

“I’m just so excited for Henley and her father, that’s very cool,” Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society, said.

Thomsen said that the Society will go out and try to locate the site next spring. They plan to do a few dives and record the site. She said that after thorough research, the site could end up on the National Registrar of Historic Places.

