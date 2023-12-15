Shop Local
Iglesia Cristiana Misericordia to hold ‘Jesus’ play(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo church is hosting a Christmas Play that aims to teach the community about the religious aspects of Christmas.

This Sunday, parishioners and volunteers at the Church Iglesia Cristiana Misericrodia are putting on a stage production called ‘Jesus’.

While Christmas is known for presents and family, Alexandra Santana, the writer and director of the play said that she wanted to showcase what the holiday means to her.

“So what’s important to me to show is how God chose a particular person, a humbled person, Mary, you know, God saw her fit, to carry his son, you know, who is going to save this world,” said Santana. “He is the savior of this world and so it’s very important for me, to put it out there,”

The play will take place on Sunday, Dec. 17. at Iglesia Cristiana Misericordia located at 4519 East Del Mar.

There will be two performances one in English at 10 a.m. and one in Spanish at 12 p.m.

