Kids get an early Christmas present from Blue Santa

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas may be 10 days away, but Santa Claus already made his first trip to town but instead of his jolly red suit, he was dressed in blue.

As part of the Laredo Police Department’s Blue Santa Program, Saint Nick, distributed plenty of gifts to children.

The event was held on Thursday at the Laredo Police Department’s headquarters where every officer on hand made sure every child had a gift to open on Christmas Day.

Officials with the police department say a line for the distribution started as early as 5 p.m.

