Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Crime Stoppers join forces for menudo fundraiser

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thursday, December 14, marked the start of a unique fundraising collaboration as Laredo Crime Stoppers, Precinct 4 Constable Harold Devally, and Dos Marias Family Kitchen on McPherson Road joined forces to support a significant cause.

Beginning Friday, December 15, Dos Marias Kitchen invites the community to indulge in a bowl of menudo. One dollar from each menudo bowl sold will be donated to the Laredo Crime Stoppers Tip Line: 956-727-TIPS.

Colleen Rodriguez, Executive Director of Laredo Crime Stoppers, underscored the importance of community support, stating, “This year alone, we’ve received over 980 calls. We foresee that we’re going to receive more calls before the end of the year. We paid out close to over $40,000 in rewards and we just continue to be successful, but we wouldn’t be able to be as successful as we are if it wasn’t for the support of law enforcement, the media, and the community who continue to call in to report anonymously.”

The 28th Menudo Bowl is scheduled to take place at the Webb County Fairgrounds on Saturday, January 20th. The event promises a compelling mix of new attractions alongside cherished traditions, including wrestling and roping exhibitions, a bike run, and the much-anticipated Menudo Cook-Off.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This is a stock photo. A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Lousiana.
Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck
File photo: Ricardo Molina Middle School
UISD announces early release for Ricardo Molina Middle School
Rene Mendez, Sylvia Ramos, 37, and Brianna Ramos, 19.
Trial date set for man accused of killing mother and daughter
Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Four people charged with murder following fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Laredo PD investigates possible overdose death in central Laredo

Latest News

Designated route open for AVI motorists
Designated route open for AVI motorists
Laredo Firefighters treat students to early Christmas celebration
Laredo Firefighters treat students to early Christmas celebration
Laredo Firefighters treat students to early Christmas celebration
Dry Great Plains Air Clears Skies Saturday
Dry Great Plains Air Clears Skies Saturday
Thursday 7 Day Forecast