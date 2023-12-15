Laredo Crime Stoppers join forces for menudo fundraiser

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thursday, December 14, marked the start of a unique fundraising collaboration as Laredo Crime Stoppers, Precinct 4 Constable Harold Devally, and Dos Marias Family Kitchen on McPherson Road joined forces to support a significant cause.

Beginning Friday, December 15, Dos Marias Kitchen invites the community to indulge in a bowl of menudo. One dollar from each menudo bowl sold will be donated to the Laredo Crime Stoppers Tip Line: 956-727-TIPS.

Colleen Rodriguez, Executive Director of Laredo Crime Stoppers, underscored the importance of community support, stating, “This year alone, we’ve received over 980 calls. We foresee that we’re going to receive more calls before the end of the year. We paid out close to over $40,000 in rewards and we just continue to be successful, but we wouldn’t be able to be as successful as we are if it wasn’t for the support of law enforcement, the media, and the community who continue to call in to report anonymously.”

The 28th Menudo Bowl is scheduled to take place at the Webb County Fairgrounds on Saturday, January 20th. The event promises a compelling mix of new attractions alongside cherished traditions, including wrestling and roping exhibitions, a bike run, and the much-anticipated Menudo Cook-Off.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.