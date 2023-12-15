Shop Local
Laredo Firefighters treat students to early Christmas celebration

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas may be almost ten days away, but a group of students got an early celebration thanks to local firefighters.

On Thursday morning, the Laredo Fire Department treated students at Freedom Elementary to an early Christmas celebration where kids got to open presents, eat McDonald’s and watch a screening of the movie the Grinch.

Laredo Firefighter Jesus Mendoza said it’s a holiday tradition that the fire department has been hosting for the past 29 years.

“I’m very grateful to be in the position that I am right now, because it allows me to give back to the community, not just me but my other fellow firefighters as well, who are all very appreciative to give back to the community so it’s a very rewarding feeling,” said Mendoza.

The event was held at the Laredo Firefighters Reception Hall on Tesoro Plaza.

The group of students were each chosen by the school’s counselor to be a part of this grand gesture.

