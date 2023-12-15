Laredo to take part in Wreaths Across America this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For the second year in a row, the City of Laredo will take part in a national campaign that seeks to honor our late veterans.

Wreaths Across America is an annual initiative that aims to bring communities together to say thank you to those who have served in the armed forces.

Last year, event coordinator Lynette Mead was able to get people to sponsor over 3,000 wreaths to cover the City of Laredo Cemetery.

Mrs. Mead said that an anonymous donor donated 1,000 wreaths for this year’s event which put them at 4,100 wreaths.

She adds that this year she is hoping to get the youth involved by inviting local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, ROTC Groups, and those in the Border Patrol Explorer Program.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at 3200 N Meadow Ave at 10 a.m. and the wreath laying will take place at 11 a.m. at the City of Laredo Cemetery.

The traveling public is being advised that there will be a temporary road closure on Meadow Avenue at 7:50 a.m.

There will be a convoy at 8 a.m. from the Laredo Harley Davidson shop to the cemetery.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.