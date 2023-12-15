Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo to take part in Wreaths Across America this Saturday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For the second year in a row, the City of Laredo will take part in a national campaign that seeks to honor our late veterans.

Wreaths Across America is an annual initiative that aims to bring communities together to say thank you to those who have served in the armed forces.

Last year, event coordinator Lynette Mead was able to get people to sponsor over 3,000 wreaths to cover the City of Laredo Cemetery.

Mrs. Mead said that an anonymous donor donated 1,000 wreaths for this year’s event which put them at 4,100 wreaths.

She adds that this year she is hoping to get the youth involved by inviting local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, ROTC Groups, and those in the Border Patrol Explorer Program.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at 3200 N Meadow Ave at 10 a.m. and the wreath laying will take place at 11 a.m. at the City of Laredo Cemetery.

The traveling public is being advised that there will be a temporary road closure on Meadow Avenue at 7:50 a.m.

There will be a convoy at 8 a.m. from the Laredo Harley Davidson shop to the cemetery.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo PD investigates possible overdose death in central Laredo
Border Patrol vehicle crashes into school zone sign
Border Patrol vehicle crashes into school zone sign
Driver detained following car chase throughout Laredo, DPS says
Driver detained following car chase throughout Laredo, DPS says
Worker seriously injured in fall at future Webb County building
Worker seriously injured in fall at future Webb County building
Javier Carlos Gamez, 46.
Laredo Police need help locating man wanted for sexual assault

Latest News

17-year-old driver charged following car chase, DPS says
17-year-old driver charged following car chase, DPS says
6a newscast recording
Laredo to take part in Wreaths Across America this Saturday
6a newscast recording
Driver detained following car chase throughout Laredo, DPS says
Designated route open for AVI motorists
Designated route open for AVI motorists