Laredo urges quick Texas Supreme Court action on District 2 dispute

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has sent a formal letter to the Texas Supreme Court dated December 7th, 2023, seeking a truncated timeline for the filing of a ‘Petition for Review’ in the contested District Two Council race.

City Attorney Zone Nguyen has signed the letter, urging the court to approve a 20-day deadline for the submission by Daisy Campos Rodriguez.

The plea to expedite the proceedings follows the recent denial by the 4th Court of Appeals of Campos-Rodriguez’s petition for a rehearing before the full panel of justices. Her final recourse lies in petitioning the Texas Supreme Court to hear the case, traditionally requiring a 45-day timeframe for the filing.

The urgency stems from the highly contentious nature of the election contest. The City of Laredo contends that the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the District Two Council seat has fueled impassioned opinions regarding who should rightfully assume the position.

