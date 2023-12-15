Shop Local
Parent files grievance against LISD Board member

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An LISD parent has filed a grievance against a board member for comments made questioning a child’s qualifications for participating in a school program.

Alberto Torres who also serves as a Laredo Councilmember filed the grievance for comments made by board member Goyo Lopez during a meeting that was held in May.

During last week’s special called meeting, three board members voted in favor and three voted against a motion to reprimand Lopez for those comments.

Lopez is questioning the qualifications the child falls under to attend the state’s paid pre-k program.

Jose Salvador Tellez, the attorney representing the Torres Family said Lopez violated the Open Meetings Act.

Armando Lopez, the attorney representing board member Goyo Lopez said no violations occurred.

“Nobody can cite that there was a violation of anything at this time, because FERPA does not go through a school board, school district grievance process,” said Lopez. “It’s filed with the federal government and there has to be proof that there was access of private records. There’s none of that.”

Lopez also said he agrees with the assessment from the school district’s attorney who informed the board there was no evidence any law was violated.

However, Tellez said he will take the issue to the State Education Agency.

