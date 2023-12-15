Shop Local
TAMIU receives nearly $5.4 million dollars for STEM and nursing education
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - TAMIU received nearly $5.4 federal funds for its STEM program and nursing education program.

TAMIU representatives say this grant will not only help the education of its students but also mental health resources at the university.

The college said it is looking to expand its resources for students who are experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression.

“We have different activity and we have speakers coming in to talk about mental health topics. We have informational sessions about the impact of alcohol, depression, anxiety. We also have a series of groups that are going to help students learn mindfulness as a way to cope with stress.”

She says that from the funds awarded they will receive 3 million dollars to help those students with mental health.

