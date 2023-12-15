Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Tractor trailer rollover causing traffic at busy Laredo intersection

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A crash involving a tractor trailer is causing traffic at a busy Laredo intersection.

The incident was reported on Friday at around 12:30 p.m. at Loop 20 and the I-35 turnaround.

According to Laredo Police, the trailer flipped over on its side.

Officers have blocked off the westbound traffic on Loop 20 turning onto the frontage road.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo PD investigates possible overdose death in central Laredo
Border Patrol vehicle crashes into school zone sign
Border Patrol vehicle crashes into school zone sign
Driver detained following car chase throughout Laredo, DPS says
Driver detained following car chase throughout Laredo, DPS says
Worker seriously injured in fall at future Webb County building
Worker seriously injured in fall at future Webb County building
Javier Carlos Gamez, 46.
Laredo Police need help locating man wanted for sexual assault

Latest News

Parent files grievance against LISD Board member
Parent files grievance against LISD Board member
6a newscast recording
Parent files grievance against LISD Board member
17-year-old driver charged following car chase, DPS says
17-year-old driver charged following car chase, DPS says
Laredo to take part in Wreaths Across America this Saturday
Laredo to take part in Wreaths Across America this Saturday