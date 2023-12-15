Tractor trailer rollover causing traffic at busy Laredo intersection

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A crash involving a tractor trailer is causing traffic at a busy Laredo intersection.

The incident was reported on Friday at around 12:30 p.m. at Loop 20 and the I-35 turnaround.

According to Laredo Police, the trailer flipped over on its side.

Officers have blocked off the westbound traffic on Loop 20 turning onto the frontage road.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

