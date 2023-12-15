United South Middle Art teacher and students recreate painting using popsicle sticks

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo art teacher and her group of Picassos have recreated an iconic painting using over 15,000 popsicle sticks which will be entered in a national contest.

United South Middle School Art Teacher Monika Sanchez and her students recreated the Norwegian artist Edvard Munch’s Painting, ‘The Scream’ using nothing but popsicle sticks.

For the second year, Ms. Sanchez and her students will be entering in the stick with Art Contest where they will compete with other art teachers from across the U.S. for a chance to with a $20,000 grant.

While Ms. Sanchez is no stranger to out-of-the-box art pieces, she credits her students for their involvement and hard work in bringing this project to life.

“We worked incredibly hard to get this done. It took about five days, we only had five days to get this done, so we were working tirelessly,” said Sanchez. “Everybody had a job, whether painting, or putting the frame together, we had students come in on Sundays as well as at the very end, I stayed on campus for 31 hours to get this done.”

Ms. Sanchez says if they get through the first round of the contest, they will get $1,000 for art supplies and then 40 teachers will be chosen to write essays about their submissions.

Once they submit their essays, the judges will choose four teachers, three to win $10,000 and one to win $20,000.

The project itself is worth about $1,000 in materials.

