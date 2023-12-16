17-year-old twin brothers graduating college together with dual degrees

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Twin brothers in Texas are set to become some of Baylor University’s youngest graduates.

Francis and Patrick Boyle will be getting their degrees from Baylor this weekend at 17 years old.

The two brothers will be the fourth and fifth Baylor graduates in the family.

They say the secret to their success has been staying off social media, putting down the video game controllers, and focusing on their schoolwork.

“I have made a lot of friends at Baylor,” Francis Boyle said. “But I’m excited to be done with my classes.”

The brothers will walk with dual degrees in math and computer science.

Their father John Boyle said it’s a proud dad moment.

“As long as they’re doing what they want to do and succeeding at it, that’s the goal,” he said.

The twins started taking sixth-grade coursework in the third grade.

“When I was in the third grade, the coursework was very easy,” Francis Boyle said. “In terms of the sixth-grade coursework, I felt it was just like any other class.”

The inseparable pair ended up graduating high school together at 13 years old.

“We compete in some things, but for the most part, we help each other,” Francis Boyle said.

Graduating college early runs in the Boyle family. Three of their siblings got degrees by the time they were 21.

The twins said they are still making their post-grad plans.

