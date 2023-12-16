Shop Local
Allie’s Bird Project provides gifts for Laredo babies in NICU

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local group who focuses on knitting is giving back to the community this holiday season.

Allie’s Bird Project is working with hospitals in Laredo by buying gift packages to support families who are having a hard time with their babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

This is part of their “Adopt a family this Christmas” campaign.

The Allie’s Bird Project will soon be nine years old and is looking for people who want to support them.

If you would like to participate in the program, you can attend their monthly meeting every first Friday of the month, at the McDonalds on Jacaman Road at 5:00 p.m.

You can also visit the group’s Facebook page.

