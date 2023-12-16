Shop Local
Dawson scores 23, Texas State defeats Sam Houston 73-60

Led by Dylan Dawson's 23 points, the Texas State Bobcats defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats 73-60 on Friday night
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dylan Dawson had 23 points in Texas State’s 73-60 victory over Sam Houston on Friday night.

Dawson was 8 of 13 shooting (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (5-5). Jordan Mason scored 18 points while going 5 of 11 and 8 of 12 from the free throw line, and added five assists and three steals. Brandon Love shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Bearkats (6-6) were led in scoring by Lamar Wilkerson, who finished with 16 points. Souleymane Doumbia added 14 points and seven rebounds for Sam Houston. Cameron Huefner also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

