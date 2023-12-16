Shop Local
Prepare for a cool and sunny weekend!

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a very rainy and gloomy Friday, expect a nice and sunny Saturday and Sunday!

On Saturday we’ll hit a high of 69 degrees and then dip down into the 40s overnight.

Temperatures will increase to a high of 71 on Sunday and then 70 on Monday.

Expect to be in the mid-70s by Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday of next week.

While we are inching closer to the start of the winter season, it does not look like we’ll see a white Christmas this year.

