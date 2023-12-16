Prepare for a cool and sunny weekend!
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a very rainy and gloomy Friday, expect a nice and sunny Saturday and Sunday!
On Saturday we’ll hit a high of 69 degrees and then dip down into the 40s overnight.
Temperatures will increase to a high of 71 on Sunday and then 70 on Monday.
Expect to be in the mid-70s by Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday of next week.
While we are inching closer to the start of the winter season, it does not look like we’ll see a white Christmas this year.
