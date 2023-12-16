UISD and LISD explain what happens to school food during winter break

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As thousands of students and school staff head out for winter break, the school districts are making sure preparations have started for the new semester including food services.

Both Laredo I.S.D. and United I.S.D. say no food is wasted during the end of the semester.

UISD said it has a four-week cycle plan for its food menu based on vacation breaks.

While LISD has a similar protocol, staff make sure fresh food is used and not purchased prior to the holiday breaks.

Both school districts agree it’s about planning so food does not go to waste.

“Rest assure, everything is on reserve we do not waste a meal,” said Robert Cuellar Jr. with the LISD Child Nutrition Program. “We plan ahead so we have everything in the coolers and the freezers. That way when the students come back, they have a delicious and nutritious meal.

“It’s the same as if you were at home, you buy your groceries but it does not mean you will eat them the same day,” said Aryana Valdez with UISD Child Nutrition. “You can serve it in a week or two weeks or maybe you have something in the freezer, you won’t use for a couple a weeks. It’s the same thing for us at the district we have food we can store. While we also have fresh food we prepare so we don’t have a lot left over.”

Just a reminder Friday is the last day of the semester for LISD students, LISD campus staff and administrators return on Monday, Jan. 8 while students return on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

As for UISD students, their last day of class is next Tuesday, Dec. 19 while teachers report for a workday on Wednesday the 20.

Teachers return on Tuesday, January 9 with students heading back to class on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

