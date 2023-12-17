Car chase results in multiple vehicle crash in central Laredo, authorities say

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle chase between DPS and a truck allegedly causes a multiple vehicle crash at a busy Laredo intersection.

According to Laredo Police, a five-vehicle crash was reported near Bartlett and Clark Boulevard.

Police say DPS was on a pursuit with a truck during the time of the crash.

As a result of the crash, all westbound traffic on Clark is closed off at Jarvis.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

No word on how many injuries were reported in the crash.

