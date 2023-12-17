Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Car chase results in multiple vehicle crash in central Laredo, authorities say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle chase between DPS and a truck allegedly causes a multiple vehicle crash at a busy Laredo intersection.

According to Laredo Police, a five-vehicle crash was reported near Bartlett and Clark Boulevard.

Police say DPS was on a pursuit with a truck during the time of the crash.

As a result of the crash, all westbound traffic on Clark is closed off at Jarvis.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

No word on how many injuries were reported in the crash.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows 17-year-old driver fleeing authorities following chase
WATCH: Video shows 17-year-old driver fleeing authorities following chase
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
CBS to air Joel Pellot murder case this Saturday
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
File photo: Crime scene
Laredo Police investigating series of shootings Sunday morning, two people detained

Latest News

File photo: Crime scene
Laredo Police investigating series of shootings Sunday morning, two people detained
Dry Great Plains Air Clears Skies Saturday
Dry Great Plains Air Clears Skies Saturday
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Laredo Crime Stoppers join forces for menudo fundraiser
Laredo Crime Stoppers join forces for menudo fundraiser