Laredo Police investigating series of shootings Sunday morning, two people detained

File photo: Crime scene
File photo: Crime scene(Jose E. Espinoza | KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that were reported in west Laredo Sunday morning.

At around 1 a.m. authorities received a call about a shooting near the 3000 block of Pinder Avenue.

Law enforcement was given a description of a black SUV and a grey passenger car that was believed tied to the shooting.

Officers searched the area and were able to locate the black Mercedes at the 500 block of Lafayette where two people were detained and two guns were discovered inside the vehicle.

While officers were taking the two people into custody, the driver of a grey colored passenger vehicle drove by the area and fired gunshots in the presence of officers.

Fortunately, none of the officers were injured.

Officers canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the grey car.

Moments later, police received another call regarding deadly conduct at a home at the 2900 block of Lee.

Police say the individuals in the black SUV are allegedly connected to that call.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

