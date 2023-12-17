Laredo takes part in National Wreaths Across America

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredoans took part in a national event that aims to say thank you to all those who have served and sacrificed our freedom.

For the second year, hundreds gathered at the City of Laredo cemetery to take part in the National Wreaths Across America event.

Organizers say this year they were able to sponsor roughly 4100 wreaths.

Veterans’ groups, ROTC groups, local Boy scouts, City of Laredo officials, and family members of local veterans were all in attendance.

The parents of Fallen hero Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza say these events show them that their son is remembered along with other late veterans.

“I’m just very happy to have this, this ceremony here in Laredo because to me personally, my son one of the last things he wrote to me was for me and his dad to remember him always and to never forget and what a better way to,” said Elizabeth Holguin. “And with the help of the whole community, with wreaths across America being here, they’re just helping us remember him.”

The event began with a convoy that started at the Laredo Harley Davidson shop and went straight down McPherson to the Laredo Cemetery.

KGNS News Today Anchor Ruben Villarreal was the emcee of the event.

