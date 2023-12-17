Laredo teen wakes up to bullet wound in his leg

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A 19-year-old wakes up early Sunday afternoon to find out he’s been shot in the leg, that’s according to Laredo Police.

The incident happened early this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the 400 block of Santa Cleotilde.

Police say the 19-year-old woke up and realized that his leg had a bullet wound.

The teen said he did not know when he was shot or by who.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the case remains under investigation.

