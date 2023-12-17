Laredoans enjoy ‘Grinchmas’ at Fasken Rec. Center

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents were treated to a merry little Grinchmas celebration Friday night.

Many gathered at the Barbara Fasken Recreation Center Friday night to take part in the event to spread some holiday cheer and enjoy the season.

Senior Citizens took part in a fashion show that was emceed by our very own Roberto Galvez Jr.

Children also got a chance to enjoy some arts, crafts and holiday themed activities.

It’s one of many holiday events that’s aimed at gearing people up for the season.

