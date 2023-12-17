Man sentenced to 40 years for production and possession of child porn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 40-year-old man will spend four decades behind bar for production and possession of child porn.

Sean Michael Kriss pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022, to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

The investigation revealed Kriss had shared a video via SnapChat that he created of a female minor from his phone.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for his residence and his devices and found a total of 408 images and two videos of child porn.

Kriss was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison as well as 10 years of supervised release.

He will remain in custody pending a transfer for a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future.

