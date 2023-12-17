Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man sentenced to 40 years for production and possession of child porn

Courtesy: MGN Online
Courtesy: MGN Online(KYTV)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 40-year-old man will spend four decades behind bar for production and possession of child porn.

Sean Michael Kriss pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022, to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

The investigation revealed Kriss had shared a video via SnapChat that he created of a female minor from his phone.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for his residence and his devices and found a total of 408 images and two videos of child porn.

Kriss was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison as well as 10 years of supervised release.

He will remain in custody pending a transfer for a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows 17-year-old driver fleeing authorities following chase
WATCH: Video shows 17-year-old driver fleeing authorities following chase
Parent files grievance against LISD Board member
Parent files grievance against LISD Board member
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Tractor trailer rollover causing traffic at busy Laredo intersection
Worker seriously injured in fall at future Webb County building
Worker seriously injured in fall at future Webb County building

Latest News

Laredo takes part in National Wreaths Across America
Laredo takes part in National Wreaths Across America
Laredo takes part in National Wreaths Across America
Laredoans enjoy ‘Grinchmas’ at Fasken Rec. Center
Laredoans enjoy ‘Grinchmas’ at Fasken Rec. Center
Laredoans enjoy ‘Grinchmas’ at Fasken Rec. Center