Mild Airmasses With 70′s All Week Long

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mild airmasses moving from the Pacific across the Rockies and into the Great Plains will block cold weather from Canada from reaching us this week. Gulf moisture will also be mostly blocked with weather coming in mostly from the west and north. Temperatures will likely reach 70F or higher all week long.

