Beyond the Headlines: Primary elections preview, U.S. House Texas Democrats defy ongoing aid negotiations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The list of candidates has been finalized on the Republican and Democratic side.

In March, members of both parties will nominate their respective candidates to represent them in the general election.

Those elections also include many local races, and in particular we look at those running for various Webb County positions.

Our panel breaks down key matchups, races to watch, and some races that left more questions than answers.

Then out of D.C., we examine how some House Texas Democrats are voicing concerns about potential compromises on an aid package to U.S. allies.

Sensing that they have the upper hand, Republicans have used the opportunity to ask for stronger border security provisions in exchange for support.

As a result, Democrats feel that the White House may be seriously considering some of those proposals.

Watch our testy exchanges as differences in opinion fly on whose border we need to secure—Ukraine, the southern border, or both.

Wrapping up our show we share the one thing our panelists can’t stop thinking about.

Find out why a new “Dean of the Texas Senate” left a lasting impression, a Newark, New Jersey bull run caught the eye of one panelist, menudo on the mind of the other, and the KGNS+ grand opening left another a lot to be thankful for.

