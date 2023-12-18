Car hits curb and crashes near Springfield intersection, Laredo Police say

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car has crashed at the intersection of Springfield and Mann Road.

The vehicle is the only car involved in the crash.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. on Monday morning, and Laredo Police were seen closing off the north and south lanes.

The driver is reportedly a 21-year-old male and is in serious condition.

Fire crews were also at the scene to put out flames ignited from the car.

According to police, the intersection will be closed for some time as they investigate what caused the crash.

Drivers are being urged to find alternate routes for their commutes.

This is a developing story.

