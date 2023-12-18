Shop Local
City of Laredo Health Authority resigns

Dr. Maurice Click
Dr. Maurice Click
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has lost its health authority.

Dr. Maurice Click, who was appointed Laredo’s Health Authority back in June of 2022 was allowed to resign from employment on Friday.

Due to his resignation, the city has contracted, Dr. Arturo Garza Gongora, as a interim health authority effective immediately.

Dr. Garza Gongora is already serving as medical director of the Laredo Fire Department.

He will serve as interim health authority until further notice.

The city confirms that a search for a new health authority will begin immediately.

The health authority is recommended by the city’s health director and then appointed by city council.

