City of Laredo releases Christmas Holiday schedule

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the holidays approaching, and Christmas only a week away, the City of Laredo is announcing changes to their upcoming operating schedule.

All administrative offices will be closed on Friday, December 22, and Monday, December 25, 2023.

All services will resume normal operaiton hours on Tuesday, December 26th, 2023.

However, a select number of operations and servies will continue to be offered.

They include:

Garbage & Recycling Collection

Friday, December 22, 2023, regular schedule and no collection on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Collection for that day will be picked up on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

There will be NO lawn clipping or branch collection on either day.

Landfill

OPEN on Friday, December 22, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (weather permitting)

Closed on Saturday, December 23, 2023, and Monday, December 25, 2023.

El Metro Transit

Fixed Route - Regular Schedule on Friday, December 22, Saturday, December 23, and Sunday, December 24, 2023. NO Fixed Route on Monday, December 25, 2023.

El Lift - Regular Schedule on Friday, December 22, Saturday, December 23, and Sunday, December 24, 2023. NO Fixed Route on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Administrative Office & Customer Service – Closed from Friday, December 22 through December 25, 2023.

The administrative office and customer service will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

For more information, you can contact El Metro Customer Service Department at 956-795-2280.

3-1-1 Call Center

Center will be OPEN at regular hours from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., on Friday, December 22, and Saturday, December 23, 2023. Center will be CLOSED on Sunday, December 24 and Monday, December 25, 2023.

