Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo welcome paisanos heading to Mexico for holidays

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of paisanos are expected to take advantage of a variety of services to make their holiday trip hassle-free.

On Monday, December 18th, the City of Laredo Conventions & Visitor’s Bureau is partnering with Mexican agencies at the Sames Auto Arena to offer help in many forms.

The arena will be offering those services from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

This yearly operation changed slightly from previous years, as the city forewent the traditional rest stop on Mile Marker 13.

Staff from the City of Laredo, the Mexican Consulate, and other agencies will be providing information and assisting in any way possible.

Additional information provided at the Arena includes:

  • Hotel and restaurant listings;
  • U.S. Customs regulations for return trip;
  • Legitimate nationalization processing business listing;
  • Complaint and crime reporting procedures with Mexican Consulate and local agencies;
  • Mexican immigration and consular regulations and forms

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase results in multiple vehicle crash in central Laredo, authorities say
Car chase results in multiple vehicle crash in central Laredo, authorities say
Laredo Police investigating series of shootings Sunday morning, two people detained
Laredo Police investigating series of shootings Sunday morning, two people detained
Ambulance
Laredo teen wakes up to bullet wound in his leg
Dr. Maurice Click
City of Laredo Health Authority resigns
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
CBS to air Joel Pellot murder case this Saturday

Latest News

2nd Annual Grinchmas at El Metro
El Metro makes plans for 2nd annual “Grinchmas at El Metro” event
City of Laredo welcomes paisanos for annual holiday trips
City of Laredo welcomes paisanos for annual holiday trip
City of Laredo Christmas Holiday schedule
City of Laredo releases Christmas Holiday schedule
Rollover reported on Calton Road
Crews respond to rollover on Calton and Daughtery Avenue, no injuries reported