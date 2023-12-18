City of Laredo welcome paisanos heading to Mexico for holidays

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of paisanos are expected to take advantage of a variety of services to make their holiday trip hassle-free.

On Monday, December 18th, the City of Laredo Conventions & Visitor’s Bureau is partnering with Mexican agencies at the Sames Auto Arena to offer help in many forms.

The arena will be offering those services from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

This yearly operation changed slightly from previous years, as the city forewent the traditional rest stop on Mile Marker 13.

Staff from the City of Laredo, the Mexican Consulate, and other agencies will be providing information and assisting in any way possible.

Additional information provided at the Arena includes:

Hotel and restaurant listings;

U.S. Customs regulations for return trip;

Legitimate nationalization processing business listing;

Complaint and crime reporting procedures with Mexican Consulate and local agencies;

Mexican immigration and consular regulations and forms

