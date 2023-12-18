Shop Local
El Metro makes plans for 2nd annual “Grinchmas at El Metro” event

2nd Annual Grinchmas at El Metro
2nd Annual Grinchmas at El Metro(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the second time, El Metro is announcing details for its “Grinchmas at El Metro” Christmas event.

Grinchmas will take place on December 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event takes place at the Transit Center located at 1301 Farragut St., and organizers are extending the invitation to all families with children.

El Metro is promising a special opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus and the Grinch, and not only are there pictures to look forward to, but holiday treats as well.

Cookies and hot chocolate will be offered for those who attend.

Free parking will also be available.

